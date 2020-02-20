DELMAR - Karen Sue Owens died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Esta and Betty Emerick.
She worked at K&L Microwave in Salisbury.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Weintraut and Rhonda Richardson; four grandchildren; and siblings, Rick Graves, Michael Emerick, Kathy Kennard, Brenda King and Theresa Leisure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Owens III; and her brother Jeffrey Miller.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020