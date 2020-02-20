Karen Sue Owens

Guest Book
  • "May the God of comfort bring the family peace in their time..."
  • "Rhonda: I am so sorry to see the loss of your mother"
    - DON RICHARDSON
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
Send Flowers

DELMAR - Karen Sue Owens died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Esta and Betty Emerick.
She worked at K&L Microwave in Salisbury.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Weintraut and Rhonda Richardson; four grandchildren; and siblings, Rick Graves, Michael Emerick, Kathy Kennard, Brenda King and Theresa Leisure. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles B. Owens III; and her brother Jeffrey Miller.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon