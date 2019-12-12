LIBERTYTOWN - Katherine "Kitty" Marie Littleton died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Thelma Bethards Littleton.
She worked many years as a waitress near Ocean City and worked at the Midway Market in Berlin.
She is survived by her twin brother, Kenneth Littleton of Libertytown; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Carroll Littleton; and her sister, Melva C. Littleton Campbell.
A private graveside was held at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019