Kathleen Anne Francis Donovan Burt
Kathleen Burt, 69
DELMAR - Kathleen Anne Francis Donovan Burt died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William B. Donovan and the late Veronica McGuire Donovan.
She graduated high school from The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, N.Y., then went on to Molloy College in Rockville Center, N.Y. She received her master's degree from Rochville University and served as a registered nurse for her entire professional career.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Burt Sr.; children, Thomas Burt Jr., William Burt and Joseph Burt; four grandchildren; sisters, Denise Romano, Marianne Yurkiw and Veronica Rom.
A funeral mass was held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

September 8, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
September 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
September 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kevin & Pat McGuire
Family
September 7, 2020
Words, so many, but what can you say at a time like this. When we were told at work, my first thought was “Oh, her Husband and family” and then of course the sadness of it all. I pray God’s comfort and peace be upon you. Kathy, you will be missed.
Joyce Brewington
Coworker
September 6, 2020
Kathy was a Superstar! She was a champion at work and a great friend. She was always there for the patients but more so for her employees. We have learned a lot from her. Thank you Kathy for being part of our lives. Your shoes will be hard to fill. R.I.P. Kathy. God Bless !
Lisa Hart
Coworker
September 6, 2020
Lisa Hart
Coworker
September 6, 2020
Kathy was our Assisitant Director of Nursing at the Genesis Milford Center for some years. She was very devoted to her career. She will surely be missed. Kathy, we love you but God loves you more. Rest In Peace, dear.

Dr. Kemi Sanni.
Former Director of Education and Infection control. Genesis Milford Center.
Kemi Sanni
Coworker
September 6, 2020
Kathy was a Hard core nurse ! She worked circles around others even when she was sick. Hard to believe that this warrior was just fighting COVID -19 for her patients a few weeks ago. My condolences to her family which I know she loved more then herself. I enjoyed hearing about all of you and her many cruises with her husband.Rip Kathy. I know you are lounging on the grandest cruise ship of them all.
Dot Doneker
Coworker
