Kathleen Burt, 69
DELMAR - Kathleen Anne Francis Donovan Burt died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William B. Donovan and the late Veronica McGuire Donovan.
She graduated high school from The Mary Louis Academy in Queens, N.Y., then went on to Molloy College in Rockville Center, N.Y. She received her master's degree from Rochville University and served as a registered nurse for her entire professional career.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Burt Sr.; children, Thomas Burt Jr., William Burt and Joseph Burt; four grandchildren; sisters, Denise Romano, Marianne Yurkiw and Veronica Rom.
A funeral mass was held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.