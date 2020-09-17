Kathy was a Hard core nurse ! She worked circles around others even when she was sick. Hard to believe that this warrior was just fighting COVID -19 for her patients a few weeks ago. My condolences to her family which I know she loved more then herself. I enjoyed hearing about all of you and her many cruises with her husband.Rip Kathy. I know you are lounging on the grandest cruise ship of them all.

Dot Doneker

Coworker