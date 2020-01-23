MILLSBORO - Kathleen H. West died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born in Pittsville, she was a daughter of the late Leamon and Artha Davis White.

She grew up on the family farm in Pittsville. She worked as a seamstress at the Manhattan Shirt Factory in Salisbury and later helped her husband run the family's chicken farm.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Melvin E. "Ike" West; a daughter, Joanne Lewis; two granddaughters; a brother, Roland White; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Olin L. White, Franklin White, Norman White, Ruth White Jones, Mattie L. Handcock, Marian J. Tyre, Gladys Godfrey and Lillian Lowe.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Line United Community Cemetery in Delmar. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



