Crisfield - Mrs. Kathryn Dize Abbott of Roanoke Va., (formerly of Crisfield), and wife of the late Rev. Emerson M. Abbott, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Kathryn enjoyed a wonderful life surrounded by many people who deeply loved and appreciated her. Her 92 years were happy and healthy ones. Declining health only began in the past few years, with her real battle coming in recent weeks following hospitalization for pneumonia.

Kathryn, called "Kay" by the friends of her youth and by her parents and siblings, was born to Preston and Rose Dize in 1926 on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in the small "Blue Crab" town of Crisfield. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her eldest sister, Mabel Dize Landon, who died at a young age during childbirth, and in 2007 by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Emerson M. Abbott.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Kaye and Reid Morgan (Salem, Va.), Michelle and Mark Tozier (Roanoke, Va.); two granddaughters, Kathryn Aprille Morgan and Matt Tobey (Salem), Adrianna Rose Tozier (Roanoke); and two great-grandchildren, Morgan Elyse Tobey and Wyatt Reid Tobey of Salem. She has one living sister, Rose Messick of Fruitland, Md., and many surviving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Her funeral service was held Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main St., Crisfield, Md. The Revs. Terry Bowden, Samuel M. Abbott Jr., and Darcy Abbott officiated. Interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Crisfield Church of God, 134 Maryland Ave., Crisfield, MD 21817.

306 W. Main St.

Crisfield , MD 21817

