Kaye W. Holloway, 78

MARDELA SPRINGS - Kaye Webster Holloway died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her sister's home, where she had resided for the past several years. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late William Carlton Webster and Madlyn Horsman Webster.

She graduated from Wicomico High school with the Class of 1959. She had several rewarding careers, including working as a phlebotomist, secretary and rehabilitation counselor. She worked for more than 30 years with the state of Maryland DORS. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine K. Mears of Sharptown; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles "Chucky" E. Holloway IV; and a granddaughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held today, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Inurnment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.







