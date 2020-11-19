1/
Kaye Webster Holloway
Kaye W. Holloway, 78
MARDELA SPRINGS - Kaye Webster Holloway died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her sister's home, where she had resided for the past several years. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late William Carlton Webster and Madlyn Horsman Webster.
She graduated from Wicomico High school with the Class of 1959. She had several rewarding careers, including working as a phlebotomist, secretary and rehabilitation counselor. She worked for more than 30 years with the state of Maryland DORS. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine K. Mears of Sharptown; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles "Chucky" E. Holloway IV; and a granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held today, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Inurnment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
November 16, 2020
So many memories of my young career with Kaye as my supervisor. She had her hands full with a group of young professionals. No matter our disagreements, she always had our back.
Melissa Diehl
Coworker
November 16, 2020
This is my Kaye
Becki Nichols Mayhew
Friend
November 16, 2020
I just heard this today after sending her Birthday wishes. So sad.
Becki Nichols Mayhew
Friend
November 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Kaye’s passing. Everyone is in my prayers.
Cindy Hastings
Friend
