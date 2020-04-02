Keith D. Winder

Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
FRUITLAND - Keith Donzell Winder died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Clifford Allen and Irene Hopkins Winder.
He is survived by a brother, Jesse Allen; three aunts, Priscilla Connelly, Mary Henderson and Joyce Hopkins; and several cousins and friends.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sharptown.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 2, 2020
