SALISBURY - Keith Russell Ennis died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James Ennis and Frances Russell Ennis Shockley.

He graduated in 1973 from Pittsville High School and was employed as a conservation aid with Assateague State Park, until his retirement. He was a member of Line United Methodist Church in Whitesville.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Ennis of Pittsville; and his special girls, Nicole Oliphant of Gumboro and Kate James of Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James "Jim" Shockley.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Bethel Cemetery.



