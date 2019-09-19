Keith R. Ennis (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. Our prayers and thoughts are with..."
    - Sharon Shockley
  •  
    - Sharon Phillips-Taylor
  • "Nancy, Barbara, And Family: I'm sorry to read of Keith's..."
    - Sharon Phillips-Taylor
  • "Nancy, prayers to you and your family."
    - Jean Baynard
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Keith Russell Ennis died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late James Ennis and Frances Russell Ennis Shockley.
He graduated in 1973 from Pittsville High School and was employed as a conservation aid with Assateague State Park, until his retirement. He was a member of Line United Methodist Church in Whitesville.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Ennis of Pittsville; and his special girls, Nicole Oliphant of Gumboro and Kate James of Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, James "Jim" Shockley.
A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Bethel Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon