Kenneth Dwight Nichols Jr.
Kenneth D. Nichols
Jr., 74
SALISBURY - Kenneth Dwight Nichols Jr. died at his home on Thursday July 16, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Kenneth D. Nichols Sr. and Edith K. Nichols.
After graduating from Washington High School, he entered the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. His career started in the construction of new homes in Ocean Pines, after which he established his own company, Nichols Builders, and continued his customized home building in Salisbury and surrounding areas.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Teresa Nichols; a daughter, Shelley Bradfield of Bishopville; a son, Jeffrey Nichols of Marietta, Ga.; a stepson, Eric Hodges of Cambridge; three brothers, Greg Nichols of Delmar, Mike Nichols of Hebron and Kip Nichols of Riva, Md.; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his first wife, Yvonne Habliston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael Hodges.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
