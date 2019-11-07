Kenneth E. Conklin Sr.

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salisbury Baptist Temple
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
PARSONSBURG - Kenneth Eugene Conklin Sr. died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at his home. Born in Fairfax, Va., he was the son of the late George William Conklin and Virginia Louise Greene Conklin.
Prior to his disability, he worked as a lock smith, a security officer for Harbor East in Baltimore and was a volunteer firefighter for Salisbury Headquarters Company.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lisa Ann Alberts Conklin; three children, Ashley Entz of Baltimore, Kenneth Conklin Jr. of Delmar and Sean Conklin of Delmar; two stepchildren, Alan Donoway of N.Y. and April Donoway of Williamsburg, Va.; 16 grandchildren; a sister, Rindy Dowdy of Virginia; and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 7, 2019
