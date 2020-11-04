1/1
Kenneth E. Smith
Kenneth E. Smith, 94
CAMBRIDGE - Kenneth E. Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Cambridge on September 19, 1926 and was a son of the late Miles Hollie Smith and Lillie Mae Harris Smith.
Mr. Smith graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1944. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1945 during WW II. On April 16, 1947, he married the former Nadine Marshall, who passed away on January 31, 2008. Mr. Smith worked for Phillips Packing Company, Coastal Foods, Hanover Brands and later at Nelson Jones Machine Shop. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Lee Smith and wife, Teresa, of Cambridge; a brother, M. Hollie Smith and wife, Elaine, of East New Market; and a nephew, Alan Whitley and wife, Peggy of Delmar, Del., who was also a caregiver and a beloved caregiver, Cathie Rippons of Hoopers Island. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a brother, Spencer Smith and wife, Ruth Smith; sister in law, Iona Whitley, and husband, Jack.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Joel Beiler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Face mask and social distancing will be required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
