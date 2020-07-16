Kenneth E. Lloyd, 70

SALISBURY - Kenneth Edward Lloyd died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Peek at the Pines Rehabilitation in Easton. Born in Salisbury, he was the oldest son of Harold "Buddy" C. Lloyd and the late Alice L. Lloyd.

He was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. He earned his Master Plumbers license while working with his father at Buddy Lloyd and Sons Inc. After his father retired, he opened Kenny Lloyd and Son Plumbing and Heating. After his retirement, he worked for Wicomico County as the head of maintenance. He was a past president and advisor for the Wicomico Applied Technology Center.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon; children, Shannan and Julie Johnson, Shaun Edward Lloyd and Katie Lloyd; seven grandchildren; a sister, Helen Feldman of New Jersey; a brother, Alan Lloyd of Salisbury; and two nieces and one nephew.

A funeral service was held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store