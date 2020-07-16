1/
Kenneth Edward Lloyd
{ "" }
Kenneth E. Lloyd, 70
SALISBURY - Kenneth Edward Lloyd died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Peek at the Pines Rehabilitation in Easton. Born in Salisbury, he was the oldest son of Harold "Buddy" C. Lloyd and the late Alice L. Lloyd.
He was a graduate of James M. Bennett High School and the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship. He earned his Master Plumbers license while working with his father at Buddy Lloyd and Sons Inc. After his father retired, he opened Kenny Lloyd and Son Plumbing and Heating. After his retirement, he worked for Wicomico County as the head of maintenance. He was a past president and advisor for the Wicomico Applied Technology Center.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon; children, Shannan and Julie Johnson, Shaun Edward Lloyd and Katie Lloyd; seven grandchildren; a sister, Helen Feldman of New Jersey; a brother, Alan Lloyd of Salisbury; and two nieces and one nephew.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
July 14, 2020
I offer Sincere Condolences to the Lloyd Family.
I Pray you have Peace and Comfort in your many Memories with your Loved One.
Lois Sterling Bull
Friend
July 13, 2020
To the Lloyd Family, Please accept my sincere condolences.
When I think of Kenny, the first thing that comes to mind is his smile and that jolly laugh. He was quick with a story and even quicker with a laugh. His perpetual smile was endearing and contagious. Kenny could always put a smile on your face and a chuckle in your heart.
It has been an honor & pleasure to work with Kenny through the years on the CTE Advisory Committee, the Master Plumbers Association and in the Plumbing trade. We don't see many with his sustained commitment to improving the trade & opportunities for the next generation.
Kenny was truly a kind and caring soul.
Kevin Horner
Friend
July 9, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I am Katies teacher at Wor-Wic and have known her for many years. She always speaks so highly of her Dad. You are in our prayers.
Juley Harper
Friend
July 9, 2020
Too all the LLoyd family. I am so sorry to har about Kenny. I enjoyed the working relationship and the help he was to me when I first started in Wicomico, but more than that I enjoyed the friedship that he extended and even though it has been awhile since we had talked, he has been tought about often
Sam Scott
Friend
July 9, 2020
Lois Sterling Bull
Friend
