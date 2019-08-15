FRUITLAND - Kenneth Endres died at home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Born in Muenster, Texas, his parents were the late Leonard and Matilda Endres.
He attended Ohio State University and moved to the Eastern Shore in 1972. He was employed by Hess Apparel, McCready Hospital and retired from Hartley Hall Nursing Home. He was a former President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; his children, Kathleen Walton of Hyattsville, Md., Patricia Doherty of Salisbury, Kenneth Endres Jr. of Fruitland; and Kevin Endres of Fruitland; six grandchildren; siblings, Richard Endres of Fort Worth, Texas, Mary Beth Hertach of Larmore, Kan., Sue Henning of Oklahoma City, Ok., Jean DeLano of Ardmore, Ok., Nick Endres of Galveston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass was held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019