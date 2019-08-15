Kenneth Endres (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Peggy Endres Meyer
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRUITLAND - Kenneth Endres died at home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Born in Muenster, Texas, his parents were the late Leonard and Matilda Endres.
He attended Ohio State University and moved to the Eastern Shore in 1972. He was employed by Hess Apparel, McCready Hospital and retired from Hartley Hall Nursing Home. He was a former President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; his children, Kathleen Walton of Hyattsville, Md., Patricia Doherty of Salisbury, Kenneth Endres Jr. of Fruitland; and Kevin Endres of Fruitland; six grandchildren; siblings, Richard Endres of Fort Worth, Texas, Mary Beth Hertach of Larmore, Kan., Sue Henning of Oklahoma City, Ok., Jean DeLano of Ardmore, Ok., Nick Endres of Galveston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass was held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 15, 2019
bullet Ohio State
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon