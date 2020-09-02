Kenneth Gillman
Hopkins, 82
CRISFIELD - Kenneth Gillman Hopkins died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born in Baltimore on May 26, 1939, he was a son of the late Kenneth Banford and Blanche Estelle Oldham Hopkins.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1955-1959 and was a heavy machine operator at Longshoreman in Baltimore through the 1960's and 1970's. That occupation also took him abroad from time to time. Following the downturn in the maritime field, Mr. Hopkins purchased the restaurant what is now Watermen's Inn in Crisfield and eventually retired to Florida in 1988. He moved back to Crisfield in 2006.
In Florida, Mr. Hopkins was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed traveling, his ten grandchildren, and tinkering around the house.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Helen Feehley Hopkins of Crisfield, Md.; five children, Kenneth Hopkins and wife Jeanna of Monroe, Wash., Kelly Hopkins of Crisfield, Md., Kris Hopkins and wife Karen of Boca Raton, Fla., Kasey Rodriguez and husband Miguel of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Kimberly Mrohs and husband Doug of Westover, Md.; step-brother, Jay "J.W." Waldron of South Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Anne Feehley of Towson, Md. and Dee Feehley of Pasadena, Md.; ten grandchildren, Shawn Hopkins and wife Carrie and their son Corydon of Marysville, Wash., Keena Hopkins and Christa Hopkins, both of Monroe, Wash., Kevin Hopkins and Kylie Hopkins, both of Boca Raton, Fla., Calin Wilson of Miami, Fla., Eliana Rodriguez and Paul Rodriguez, both of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Jack Mrohs and Gracie Mrohs, both of Westover, Md.; his good friend, Charlie Kidd of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Joseph Hopkins, who died on June 8, 1961 at the age of 2 ½.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Mr. Hopkins may be made to an ASPCA or Humane Society in the area of your choice.
