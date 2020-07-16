Kenneth J. Thomas, 63

SALISBURY - Kenneth "Kenny" James Thomas died Monday, July 6 2020. Born and raised in Exmore, he was the son of the late Neal Thomas and Ida Thomas.

He is survived by his children Rachel Gomez, Jessica Thomas and Wyatt Thomas; his sisters, Carol Hagan and Glenda McCammon; and three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Thomas.

At a date to be determined, his ashes will be spread on a friend's farm. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







