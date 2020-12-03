1/1
Kenneth L. Hooper
Kenneth L. Hooper, 61
WHALEYVILLE - Kenneth L. Hooper went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Born on Dec. 6, 1958, he was the son of the late Walter S. Hooper, Sr. and Barbara Hooper.
Ken graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1976 and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in 1980. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1983 after graduating from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He had practiced in Salisbury since 1984 and most recently was an equity shareholder in Hearne & Bailey, P.A., which he joined in 2002.
Ken (known by many as "Kenny") was passionate about music. In addition to church services, he played the drums for several music groups throughout the 1970s, including the Smitty Gatlin Trio, the Eastman Quartet and the Singing Prouses. He also loved to play golf, travel and spend time with family and friends. He was a member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene, and in recent years attended Emmanuel Wesleyan Church.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Jeannine, of Whaleyville; two daughters, Brandy Grahn and her husband Adam of Hagerstown and Bethany Hooper of Salisbury; and grand-daughter, Heidi Jane Grahn. His children and grand-daughter were his pride and joy.
He is also survived by brothers, Walter "Scott" Hooper, Jr., of Salisbury and David Hooper and his wife Dawn of Hebron; brother-in-law, Charles Morris and his wife Dianne of Laurel, Del.; mother-in-law, Shirley Tull of Whaleyville; sister-in-law, Judy Ellis and her husband Howard of Whaleyville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Hooper Morris; and father-in-law, Billie T.J. Tull.
Known for his tenacity, humor and unwavering commitment to family, Ken will be dearly missed. The family would also like to thank the staff at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for the wonderful care they provided.
A funeral service will be held on Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, 217 Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Emmanuel Wesleyan and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park. Rev. Mark Bunting and Rev. Joel Bieler will be officiating. Friends and family are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Shelter, 334 Barclay Street, Salisbury, MD 21804, or to The Magi Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 521, Salisbury, MD 21803.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill, Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Emmanuel Wesleyan
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Wesleyan Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

December 1, 2020
Uncle Kenny,
Our hearts are breaking that you left us so soon. I am so blessed that you were my uncle and I treasure ALL of the many wonderful memories I have of you. I am going to miss our conversations, your smile, your laugh and your sense of humor. Another piece of my heart was taken Sat afternoon. I know you are in a better place, but boy do we miss you so much already. I love you!
Amy Bowles
Family
December 1, 2020
Jeannine we are keeping you and the girls in our prayers. Kenny was a wonderful man and he had such a wonderful smile. He made our family better for being a part of it. We will miss him so much.
Teresa Tudor
Family
December 1, 2020
Kenny was one of my favorite JMB students. What a sense of humor!
Linda Skidmore (Dix)
Teacher
December 1, 2020
Ken was a fine lawyer, a good man & a valued friend.

We will miss him.

Mike Jacobs & Melanie Barney
MICHAEL JACOBS
Friend
December 1, 2020
I am so so sorry to hear of Kens passing, He was my parents lawyer and i dealt with him many times on behalf of my folks. He was a lovely person and a very good lawyer. My folks thought so much of him . We are so so sorry and wish you all Gods comfort. Robert Gage
Robert Gage
Friend
December 1, 2020
Ken was always a nice Christian man who was a real credit to his family and his profession. I knew him for 35 years as a lawyer and always thought of him as pleasant, honest and ethical.
Lloyd O. Whitehead
Friend
December 1, 2020
Ken always had a smile on his face. Very nice and caring man.
Janet Lane
Coworker
November 30, 2020
We will miss your smile and your laughter Kenny, God Bless You as you leave this world and go home to be with our heavenly father, no more suffering. God Bless your family our thoughts and prayers are with them.
Alan and Deborah Hobbs
Friend
