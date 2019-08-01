SALISBURY - Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Pearson Kenny died Friday, July 19, 2019, with his wife at his side. Born in Manassas, Va., his parents were the late Richard "Buck" Pearson Jr. and Ruth Pearson.
He worked at Simpson's Gulf and was a driver for Eastern Shore Steel, Coca-Cola Co., Pritchet's Transportation and Chesapeake Engineered Wood. He was a co-owner of Tidewater Supply Co.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; children, Dusty and Stephanie; a grandson; sisters, Dana Pearson and Terry Mattice; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky; and a sister, Brenda.
A visitation was held at Holloway Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019