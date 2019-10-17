Kenneth L. Pearson

Obituary
SALISBURY - Kenneth L. Pearson died Friday, July 19, 2019, with his wife at his side. Born in Manassas, Va., his parents were the late Richard "Buck" Pearson Jr. and Ruth Pearson.
He worked as a truck driver for Eastern Shore Steel, Coca-Cola Co., Pritchet's Transportation, Chesapeake Engineered Wood and Tidewater Supply Co.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie; children Dusty, Stephanie); a grandson; sisters, Dana Pearson and Terry Mattice; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held at Holloway Funeral Home on July 25, 2019. He was cremated and returned home.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019
