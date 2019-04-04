SALISBURY - Kenneth "Kenny" Edward Niblett Sr., died at home on March 25, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late James R. and Ethel Niblett.

He worked as a supervisor at Heinemann Electric, where he supervised more than 100 employees. He then worked at ComTek Inc. as a supervisor, until he began his own business, Bulldog Lawncare. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 654 in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Niblett; a son, Kenneth Edward Niblett Jr.; a granddaughter; a brother, Richard Alan Niblett; and a niece and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas James Niblett Sr.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



