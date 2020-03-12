Kerry Lee Blades

Guest Book
  • "I had the pleasure to work with Ms. Kerry at POA , she was..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. Worked with Kerry for a while. She..."
    - Betsy Tucker
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Kerry Lee Blades died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Elmer Blades and Onda Eskridge Blades.
She graduated from Wicomico High School and Salisbury State College with a bachelor's in Elementary Education. She was an active member of Allen Memorial Baptist and worked at Peninsula Orthopedics for 17 years.
She is survived by her brother, David Allen Blades; four cousins; and an aunt, Kathleen Crockett Ward. She was preceded in death by two aunts, Lillian Boggiano and Nevaline Blades; and an uncle Orville Crockett.
A funeral service was held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
funeral home direction icon