SALISBURY - Kerry Lee Blades died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Elmer Blades and Onda Eskridge Blades.
She graduated from Wicomico High School and Salisbury State College with a bachelor's in Elementary Education. She was an active member of Allen Memorial Baptist and worked at Peninsula Orthopedics for 17 years.
She is survived by her brother, David Allen Blades; four cousins; and an aunt, Kathleen Crockett Ward. She was preceded in death by two aunts, Lillian Boggiano and Nevaline Blades; and an uncle Orville Crockett.
A funeral service was held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020