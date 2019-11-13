Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kim E. Travers-Weisner. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Faith Baptist Church Cambridge , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Kim E. Travers-Weisner passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. She was born in Landstuhl, Germany on Sept. 7, 1958 and was a daughter of William B. "Benny" Travers and the late Glenda Maddocks Presley.

Kim graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1976. She worked in banking and later, went into the medical field as a CNA. On Oct. 8, 2011, she married Steven Weisner. Kim enjoyed crafts, sewing, knitting, going to the beach, and boating. She attended Faith Baptist Church in Cambridge.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Weisner of Cambridge; two daughters, Bridgit Lewis and husband Eric of Secretary and Brittney Jump and husband DJ of Hurlock; a stepson, Johnathan Weisner of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Mason, MacKenzie, Logan, Karson, and Loralynn; her father, William "Benny" Travers and wife Kathy of Alabama; two sisters, Carolyn Mitchell and husband Henry of New Jersey, Lisa Coleman and husband Andy of Easton; three brothers, Daniel B. Presley, Jr. and wife Tammie of Federalsburg, Lester Martin Presley and wife Toni of Frankford, Del., Eric Presley and wife Kim of Hurlock; several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles in England and Ireland. Besides her mother, Glenda Presley; and her stepfather, Daniel B. Presley; Kim was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Emma Elizabeth Travers and William Travers; maternal grandparents, Lewis Aloysius Maddocks and Hannah May Roberts Maddocks.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Cambridge with Rev. Randall T. Blackmon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Baptist Church, c/o Shirley Kailianu, 8 Somerset Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





