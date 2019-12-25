Guest Book View Sign Service Information Zeller Funeral Home 106 Main Street East New Market , MD 21631 (410)-943-3686 Graveside service 1:00 PM East New Market Cemetery East New Market , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marlboro, Mass. - Kirk LaMar Hurley passed away at University of Massachusetts Hospital in Worcester, Mass. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Born in Dorchester County on Feb. 8, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred Hurley of East New Market. He was the brother of Hyla Hurley-Sandoz and Chuck Hurley.

Kirk graduated from North Dorchester High School; from there he attended and graduated from Frostburg College. The next step in his education was to fulfill a dream from childhood to attend law school. He received his law degree from the University of Baltimore Law School. At a young age, Kirk developed a deep and abiding interest in politics which led him in several directions. As a Republican he represented the State of Maryland as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention. During this stage in his life, he spent a number of years researching land titles. Also during this period, he helped care for his grandmother, Dorothy Hallsa and also the wellbeing of two cousins. After this stint in his life, he moved to Massachusetts where he lived for the past eleven plus years. There he became very involved with Democrat Party politics and changed his philosophy. He had an avid interest in historical happenings and people. Family research, in particular, was of primary interest. A lover of classical music and square dancing when he was not talking politics was he. He immersed himself in square dancing which originated at an earlier time. While in Massachusetts, he made many friends in square dancing circles, in local politics and also in a special friend who he worked for, Michael Genovese.

His body was cremated and returned to Maryland to be buried. A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at East New Market Cemetery. Pastor David Rice will officiate.

