We are so so sorry for your loss. Sending much love & prayers. Although we never met him we can see he was a wonderful man. We know its going to be hard for a while but he is not suffering anymore and in time the pain will get easier even thought that void will always be there. If you need to ever talk although we know you have lots of support systems. Am here to talk. Sherri & Bob Saul

Robert & Sherri Saul

Coworker