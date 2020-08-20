Kirk W. Massey, 59
BISHOPVILLE - Kirk W. Massey died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Columbia, Md. Born in Salisbury and raised in Ocean City, he was the son of the late Lionel and Helen Gray Massey.
He was often referred to as the "Mayor of Bishopville."
He is survived by his daughter, Billye Marie Massey of Salisbury; a sister, Tami Massey of Selbyville; and a niece, Morgan D. Davis.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.