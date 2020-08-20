1/
Kirk W. Massey
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirk's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirk W. Massey, 59
BISHOPVILLE - Kirk W. Massey died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Columbia, Md. Born in Salisbury and raised in Ocean City, he was the son of the late Lionel and Helen Gray Massey.
He was often referred to as the "Mayor of Bishopville."
He is survived by his daughter, Billye Marie Massey of Salisbury; a sister, Tami Massey of Selbyville; and a niece, Morgan D. Davis.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
We are so so sorry for your loss. Sending much love & prayers. Although we never met him we can see he was a wonderful man. We know its going to be hard for a while but he is not suffering anymore and in time the pain will get easier even thought that void will always be there. If you need to ever talk although we know you have lots of support systems. Am here to talk. Sherri & Bob Saul
Robert & Sherri Saul
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Such a dear friend of our whole family who we'll always remember and miss. Kirk lived life to the fullest, could always put a smile on your face, a natural story teller, and was a friend to anyone he met. A master carpenter by trade that could build anything you could imagine. Our sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace our friend and see you again one day.
John & Lorraine Van Fossen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved