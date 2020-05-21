Kirsti Rajala
1944 - 2020
SALISBURY â€" Kristi M. Rajala died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Soudenneime, Finland, her parents were the late Eino and Tyyne Kayhko.
She came to the United States in 1967 and first lived in Cypress, Calif., before moving to Salisbury.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis; a son, Timo; a grandson; and sisters, Maija, Ulla and Liisa Varho of California. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kari; and a brother, Martti.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
