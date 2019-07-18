SALISBURY - Konrad Philip Hooker passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Barton, Vt., he was the son of the late Philip Karl Hooker and Margaret Constance McCabe Hooker.
Known as "Hook" to his family and friends, he was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for Giant Foods for over 32 years, retiring in 1990 as the meat manager. After retirement, he continued to work for Eastern Correctional Institution as a dietary correctional officer for 12 years and delivering the Sussex Guide. He was president of the Parkhurst Manor Neighborhood Association for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Marie Merson Hooker; a son, Kristopher Jay Hooker of Princess Anne; a daughter, Kandise Darlene Hooker of Frankford; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Bob, Karl and Kermit Hooker.
The family will conduct private services at a later date with internment at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019