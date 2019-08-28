CAMBRIDGE - Kris Lee Ruark passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at UMSMC @ Easton.
She was born in Cambridge on Dec. 14, 1964 she was the daughter of Paul James Carman and the late Sandra Bloom Meredith.
Kris graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School. In her younger years she was an EMT for Dorchester County. Later in life she went on to pursue a career as a nursing assistant as well as completing the phlebotomy course.
She was a long time employee of Cambridge International and worked in sales department.
On Oct. 14, 2000, Kris married the love of her life Buddy Ruark. Kris prided herself in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her weekly shopping trips with her very special sister Lori.
Spending time with her family was truly what made her happy. Kris and her sister Lori were like two peas in a pod. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and always wanted the best for them. She also had five fur babies who she truly loved.
Surviving Kris besides her husband, Buddy; and her father, Jim and his wife Pat; are children, Amber Unsworth Meekins and her husband T.J. of Hurlock, Md. and Kevin George, Sr. of Cambridge; step-daughter, Nikki Watkinson and her husband Tyler of Virginia; grandchildren, Kaila George, Anthony Meekins lll, Kevin George Jr., Lincoln Ruark Meekins, Grayson Watkinson, and Bailee Noble; great granddaughter Paislee Raye; daughter-in-law, Jessica Noble; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; her dogs Kallie, Hoss, Ace, Benji and Bogey.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge beginning 4 p.m. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray the cost.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 28, 2019