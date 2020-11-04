LaGina Lynne 'Gina' Robellard, 46
HEBRON - LaGina Lynne "Gina" Robellard passed away tragically on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born in Crisfield on September 20, 1974, she was a daughter of Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Esley, III of Salisbury and Susan Lynne Lankford Holochwost of Salisbury.
She attended Crisfield High School and obtained her Dental Assistant Certificate from Wor-Wic Community College.
She enjoyed participating in pageants and currently held the title of Ms. Elite Renaissance for the Mrs. Delmarva Pageant Organization. She was a member of the Eastern Shore Jeep Club and the Ocean City Jeep Club.
An avid animal lover, Gina had a special heart for cats and her chickens, which she knew all by name. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and shopping at thrift stores and yard sales.
She is survived by her parents, Susan Lynne Lankford Holochwost and Thomas Holochwost, and Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Esley, III and Barbara Esley, all of Salisbury; daughters, Ashley Lynne Michaels and husband Chad, and Natalie Marie Adams and significant other, Zachary Prettyman, all of Hebron; step-son, Nicholas James Robellard and significant other Samantha Ward of Laurel, Del.; grandmother, Lorraine Lankford of Crisfield; sister, Melissa Lynn Esley-Collins of Salisbury; grandchildren, Parker Robellard, Skyler Michaels, Eli Michaels, Rhylen Prettyman, and Scarlett Prettyman; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A graveside funeral service and interment officiated by Rev. Jerry Hughes was Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with final expenses may be sent to Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W Main St, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com