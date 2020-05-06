Lamar D. Hayward
1981 - 2020
PRINCESS ANNE - Lemar Duval Hayward departed this life on April 27, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he had been recovering from a 14-hour surgery. Lemar was born to Garland and Mildred Hayward on July 14, 1981.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to mourn, his children, Kiyanna Hayward, LeAsia Hayward, Lemar Jr., and LaVontay Tindley; his brothers, Garland Ramon Hayward, DeAndre (Shakira) Hayward, and T'Juan (Danielle) Miles, as well as a host of other relatives; a great-great-great aunt, great-great aunts and uncles, great aunts and uncles, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and Facebook followers.
He also leaves to mourn two special cousins, who he looked to as brothers, Jihad Hayward, and Kendrick Hayward.
A viewing was held May 1 at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral was held. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfunealhome.com.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home Inc
30479 Prince William St
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 621-0566
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
