SALISBURY - Larine Juanita Harper died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Nassawadox, she was the daughter of Edna Mae Harper and the late Joseph Harper Sr.

A 1976 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School, received a bachelor's degree in Biology at Salisbury University. She worked at K&L Microwave as a Quality Assurance Inspector and later moved to Baltimore to work as an Engineering Technician at Honeywell and KBR. She was a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Bratten Jr.; two grandchildren; five siblings, Josie Battle Jr., Joseph Harper Jr., Rossia Ridley and Rajputana Ridley; and several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by a sister; and her biological father, Ralph Ridley.

A private memorial service will be held at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



