SALISBURY â€" Larry John Taylor died Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Wetipquin, he attended Wicomico County schools. He worked at E.S. Adkins Co. in Salisbury and later started Larry Taylor Construction Co. and Taylor Investment Properties. He was also a School Bus Contractor for 53 years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury, where he served as President of Trustees for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Brinson Taylor; four children, Larry Taylor Jr., Garry Taylor, Jacqueline Bailey and Sheila Jones; a brother, Edward Taylor; three sisters, Elva Robinson, Christine Williams and Victoria Jones; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Bailey Taylor; father, Edward Taylor Sr.; sisters, Pearline Mitchell, Ethel Lewis, Mabel Toadvine and Amelia Maxwell; and a brother, Victor Taylor.

Services will be held at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store