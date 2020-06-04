Larry J. Taylor
SALISBURY â€" Larry John Taylor died Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Wetipquin, he attended Wicomico County schools. He worked at E.S. Adkins Co. in Salisbury and later started Larry Taylor Construction Co. and Taylor Investment Properties. He was also a School Bus Contractor for 53 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury, where he served as President of Trustees for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Brinson Taylor; four children, Larry Taylor Jr., Garry Taylor, Jacqueline Bailey and Sheila Jones; a brother, Edward Taylor; three sisters, Elva Robinson, Christine Williams and Victoria Jones; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Bailey Taylor; father, Edward Taylor Sr.; sisters, Pearline Mitchell, Ethel Lewis, Mabel Toadvine and Amelia Maxwell; and a brother, Victor Taylor.
Services will be held at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Reposing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
MAY
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
the parking lot of First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Worked with Larry at E.S.Adkins.Larry was a nice guy.Larry had a great sense of humor.Prayers for family
Paul Donoho
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle Larry
BEVERLY ANNE COLLINS
Family
May 28, 2020
Praying for the Taylor family
Angela Conway -Jones
May 28, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to the family.
Darlene and Bryan Taylor
May 27, 2020
You will be missed.
Keith Lightfoot
May 27, 2020
To the Taylor Family,
My heart became so heavy learning of the passing of your husband and father, Mr. Larry Taylor. I am blessed to say he was part of my "neighborhood village". Mr. Taylor made a difference in so many of our young lives. He set the example and showed us how hard work, perseverance and integrity reaps rewards. Mr. Taylor's legacy will continue to live through all of the lives he touched. May the handkerchief of wisdom wipe away all tears and bring joy and peace to your family. Love, Martha Brown
Martha Brown
May 27, 2020
Aunt Louise and family, so sorry for the loss of your love one. May God give each and every one of you the strength that you need to get through. Uncle Larry will be truly miss you.
Nina Jefferson
May 27, 2020
Dear Jackie, Keith and family, very sorry for your loss.. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love Joe and Karen Pokropski
Joe & Karen Pokropski
May 25, 2020
Mrs. Louise and family, so sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Larry. My deepest condolences to you all. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. Praying for you that God may grant you peace. Love you all
Ardeen Rhock
May 25, 2020
I wanted you to be here forever, but God called you home. I wanted to hear you call our nicknames, but God called you home. You gave us all your love, and you showed us the love of God, then God called you home. We will hold you in our hearts forever and when things get really tough, well listen for your voice. Keep singing in heaven Daddy! Your grace is sufficient. ❤❤❤ June, Garry, Jack and Sheila
Jackie
Family
May 24, 2020
Yvette Johnson-Salter
May 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you auntie may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow absent in the body means present with the Lord may God bless you love you auntie
May Francis Brinson Plummer
Family
May 24, 2020
Jackie, Keith and the entire family we send our deepest condolences with the loss of your father, husband, grandfather, etc . We're hoping that the love of friends will help to see you through, and that time will bring you brighter days, because Wille and I care for you. God Bless
Wille and Rosemarie Martin
May 24, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Love,
Julieta, Andria Chambers
Julieta Chambers
May 24, 2020
I met Larry at ES Adkins when I worked there. We hit it off right away, I loved some of the stories he used to tell me, later I did some work for him at his home and construction projects he was running.I hope Larry knew how many times I thought of him and his stories ,it always brought a smile to my face.I will miss you Larry, R.I.P. B. Adams
Bobby Adams
May 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. God bless. Frances Church & family. Salisbury,Md
May 23, 2020
Family I am so sad to read of the passing of your loved one. You have my extreme condolences, prayers and love...
Shirrita Reed Stamford
