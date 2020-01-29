CAMBRIDGE - Larry L. Warner passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Cambridge on March 31, 1940 and was a son of the late Walter I. and Frances Venable Warner.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Warner of Cambridge; a brother, Wayne Warner and wife Gloria of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



