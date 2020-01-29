Larry L. Warner (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I really enjoyed the company of Larry & Peggy. They were a..."
    - Leah Brown
Service Information
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD
21613
(410)-228-4727
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAMBRIDGE - Larry L. Warner passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. He was born in Cambridge on March 31, 1940 and was a son of the late Walter I. and Frances Venable Warner.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Warner of Cambridge; a brother, Wayne Warner and wife Gloria of Cambridge; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations