Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804

Larry Richard (Dick) Lynch died Nov. 15, 2019 at Coastal Hospice By The Lake. Born in Salisbury on May 2, 1941, he was the son of William Newton Lynch and Beatrice Catherine Davis Lynch Humphreys and stepson of Archie Leonard Humphreys.

He was a highly touted pitcher for the Salisbury Pony League 1955, Wicomico County Sandlot League 1956 and 1957, Eastern Shore Jr. American Legion League (Wicomico Post #64) 1958 and Eastern Shore High School (Wicomico High School Indians) 1958 and 1959. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates but decided instead to enlist in the United States Marines Corps after graduation from Wicomico High School in 1959. He served from June 15, 1959 to April 19, 1963. He received the Good Conduct Medal (1st Award), Sharpshooter Badge, 1959, 1962 and Marksmanship Badge, 1960, 1961 and was honorably discharged. He worked for Dupont, Gene Wharton's Speed Shop and made his lifelong career with Delmarva Power from which he retired in 1998 as a Senior Draftsman. He also did part-time drafting for Richard Cooper. He owned his business – Midshore Golf – Custom Clubs and Repair and was a member of the Professional Clubmakers Society. He was a long-time member of Nassawango Golf Course, Inc. He loved to go bass fishing with his son Jason, brother Pat and long-time friend Paul Holloway.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverley; his son, Jason A. Lynch; stepsons, Michael T. Owens of Delmar and Ryan E. Owens (Rosie) of Salisbury. He has a step granddaughter, Jennifer Hill (Bobby); step grandsons, Joshua Owens (Hollie) and Connor Owens; step great-granddaughters, Hailey Owens, Makenzie Hill, Amelia Owens, Morgan and Hannah Hill; brother, Pat Lynch (Sherry); special niece, Carrie Dryden (Buddy) and their children Riley and Regan; brother-in-law, Charles E. Cordrey of Richmond, Va. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Nancy Davis Lynch.

He was predeceased by his parents, step father, a special nephew Patrick Lynch and in-laws Richard and Thelma Cordrey.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with one hour visitation prior to the Celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or a .

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.





