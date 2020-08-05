Laura Ann Somers, 83
CRISFIELD - Laura Ann Somers passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at McCready Memorial Hospital.
Born in Crisfield on May 24, 1937, she was a daughter of the late George and Julia Parkinson Evans. Her husband Arthur W. "Buster" Somers preceded her in death on August 8, 1999.
She was a graduate of Crisfield High School and went on to college to pursue a career in Education. She worked as a teacher and an aid for the Somerset County Public School System for many years before her retirement.
Laura was a member of the former Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and the Somerset County Arts Council.
She is survived by her son, Arthur W. "Pal" Somers, Jr. and his wife Vicki of Crisfield; grandchildren, Arthur W. "Little Pal" Somers, III and his wife Tina and Brian Somers, all of Crisfield, and Guy "Bunky" Sterling, III and wife Natalie of Salisbury; great-grandchildren, Logan Somers, Ayden Sterling, and Elijah Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Julia Ann Dameron.
Funeral Services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home were held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. A viewing was held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Robert Daniels officiated and interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Somerset County Arts Council, 1100 W Main St, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.
