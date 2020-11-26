1/
Laura Elizabeth Bartholme
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Bartholme, 69
SALISBURY - Laura Elizabeth Bartholme died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late John Howard and Helen Catherine Burke Borleis.
She graduated from Parkville High School in 1969 and attended Catonsville Community College. She and active member of Job's Daughters. She managed the family business for over 26 years.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Bartholme Jr.; two sons, Eduard Bartholme of Silver Spring, Md., and Charles Bartholme; and two grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Nikolaus; a brother, John H. Borleis Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Elaine Seeger.
A private memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved