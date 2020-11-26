Laura Bartholme, 69

SALISBURY - Laura Elizabeth Bartholme died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late John Howard and Helen Catherine Burke Borleis.

She graduated from Parkville High School in 1969 and attended Catonsville Community College. She and active member of Job's Daughters. She managed the family business for over 26 years.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Bartholme Jr.; two sons, Eduard Bartholme of Silver Spring, Md., and Charles Bartholme; and two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Nikolaus; a brother, John H. Borleis Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Elaine Seeger.

A private memorial service was held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







