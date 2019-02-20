Laurie Denise "Hackett" Rideout

CAMBRIDGE - Laurie Denise "Hackett" Rideout passed on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at her residence.
A Service of Victory is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Living by Truth Ministries in Cambridge. Friends may call two hours prior to service. Interment will take place at Waugh Cemetery on High Street in Cambridge.
