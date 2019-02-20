CAMBRIDGE - Laurie Denise "Hackett" Rideout passed on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at her residence.
A Service of Victory is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Living by Truth Ministries in Cambridge. Friends may call two hours prior to service. Interment will take place at Waugh Cemetery on High Street in Cambridge.
Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
Henry Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
510 Washington Street P.O. Box 1076
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2019