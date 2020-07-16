1/
Lawrence A. "Larry" Remsburg
Lawrence A.
Remsburg, 70
SALISBURY - Lawrence A. "Larry" Remsburg died Monday, July 6, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Ruth Remsburg and the late Garland Remsburg.
He was a carpenter for many years, until his retirement in 2010. He was a helping hand to those who needed assistance in handyman work.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Remsburg; a son, Keith Remsburg; a daughter, Holly Libby; a grandson; a twin brother, Gary Remsburg; a sister, Peggy Jones; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Remsburg.
A graveside service was held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bowen United Methodist Church Cemetery in Newark, Md. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
