Lawrence Allen Huffman Sr.
1947 - 2020
Lawrence A. Huffman, Sr., 73
EAST NEW MARKET - Lawrence Allen Huffman, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton.
Born on April 14, 1947 in Buena Vista, VA, he was the son of the late Mary and Harry Huffman.
On March 16, 1988, Larry married the former Lynda James.
Larry was an excellent carpenter and was manager of Tudor Farms Lodge for 18 years. He then owned 29 rental homes until his retirement three years ago.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda, of 32 years; daughter, Theresa Phelps and her husband, William; two sons, Lawrence Allen Huffman, Jr. (Edna) and Pat Huffman (Stephanie); sister, Helen; three grandchildren and one great grandchild due in May.
Preceded in his death are siblings Baby Nibby, Maxine Shafer, Garland Huffman, Buck Huffman, Sadie Durham, Ernestine Shaffer, Newassa Huffman and Floyd Huffman.
A funeral graveside service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge with Rev. Dr. Robert Kirkley officiating. Interment followed.
Serving as pallbearers were Kenny Dean, Brian Esham, William Phelps, William "Jeffrey"Phelps, Nicholas Allen Phelps and Lawrence "Allen" Huffman, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Clark Elzey, Daryl Harmon and Eddie James.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Larry's name can be made to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
November 12, 2020
Me n my wife worked for larry for 3years n he was so nice had a great heart. He was so young at heart. I cant beleave my x boss n a good friend is gone
November 12, 2020
David & Debby Morse 213 Franklin street cambridge md.
David Morse
Friend
