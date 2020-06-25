Lawrence E. Murray Jr.
1936 - 2020
OXFORD - Lawrence E. Murray Jr., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after battling cancer for 10 months. Born in Elsmere, Del., he was a son of the late Gwynne Webster Murray and Lawrence Murray Sr.
He attended Alexis I. DuPont High School and graduated in 1954. At the University of Delaware, he majored in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Most of his career was spent in Salisbury, working for Dresser Industries. He was chief engineer and was part of the team that developed the credit card gasoline dispenser. He also served nine years in the U.S. Naval Reserve. Upon retirement, he moved to Oxford.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorette Mueller Murray; his children, Keith Lawrence Murray and Laura Murray Ellison; and his brother, Kenneth Webster Murray of Wilmington.
He will be buried in the Oxford Cemetery, where a private family service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 21, 2020
I always looked forward to seeing you and Dorry @ our reunions Miss you name tag guy
Clare Downes
June 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ronald Walker
