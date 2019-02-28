Leigh A. Atwood

Obituary
SALISBURY - Leigh Ann Neill Atwood died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in her home.
She was an award-winning educator, recognized by the Department of Education and the White House for her achievements as a Reading Specialist. She was a member of Salisbury PEO Chapter V.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Atwood; her children, M. Scott Merrifield, Meredith Merrifield Patterson and Howard N. Perkins; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A private service was held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019
