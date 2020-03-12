MARDELA SPRINGS -- Leland Hedgecock Smith died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Margaret Hedgecock Smith of Ocean Pines and the late Newton Donald Smith.

He was a 1975 graduate of Colonel Zadok Madruder High School. Upon graduation, he matriculated to Salisbury University, receiving a bachelor's. degree in Liberal Arts. He was the owner of Barren Creek Clock Shop in Mardela Springs, where he was awarded the title, Clock Maker International. His civic involvement included the former mayor of Mardela Springs and past president of Old Grist Mill Restoration and the Adkins Historical Society.

In addition to his mother, his survivors include his wife of 38 years, Michelle Smith of Mardela Springs; five children, Sonia Garrison, Christopher, Joshua, Tarah and Ethan Smith; eight grandchildren; four siblings, Margie, Julianne, Newton Jr. and Leanne; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Barren Creek Church in Mardela Springs. Inurnment was in Mardela Memorial Cemetery in Mardela Springs. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



