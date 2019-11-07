SALISBURY - Leonard Aaron Kline died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Liverpool, Pa., he was the son of the late Lester Guy Kline and Ardella Ruth Miller Kline. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, he worked for 25 years at H. D. Metal in Salisbury, and then for 10 years as a Tupperware Distributor until retiring in 1988. He later worked part time for the Wicomico County Health Department.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Bower Kline; two daughters, Glenda Harnad of Waynesboro, Va., and Tammy Wiersma of Sweden; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Carl Miller of New Market, Md., and Robert Kline of Liverpool, Pa.; a sister, Cynthia Chubb of Liverpool, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Kline; and a sister, Patricia Reichenbach.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 7, 2019