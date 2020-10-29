Leonard Asbury Price

SALISBURY - Leonard Asbury Price died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence. Born in Quantico, he was the son of the late Eugene Price and Minnie Price.

He served in the U.S. Army. Prior to retiring, he was a service technician at Burnett-White Tire Pros. He was a member of Mills Memorial Baptist Temple, where he served as a deacon and member of the Juniorettes Gospel Choir.

He is survived by two daughters; three sons; two stepdaughters, Vanessa Russell and Stephanie Hayward; one stepson, Earvin Fields; Sharon Price, whom he raised as a daughter; a brother; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachael Price.

A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Mills Memorial Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Interment followed at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







