Leonard Asbury Price
SALISBURY - Leonard Asbury Price died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his residence. Born in Quantico, he was the son of the late Eugene Price and Minnie Price.
He served in the U.S. Army. Prior to retiring, he was a service technician at Burnett-White Tire Pros. He was a member of Mills Memorial Baptist Temple, where he served as a deacon and member of the Juniorettes Gospel Choir.
He is survived by two daughters; three sons; two stepdaughters, Vanessa Russell and Stephanie Hayward; one stepson, Earvin Fields; Sharon Price, whom he raised as a daughter; a brother; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachael Price.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Mills Memorial Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Interment followed at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mills Memorial Baptist Temple
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mills Memorial Baptist Temple
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Memories & Condolences

October 22, 2020
MY DADDY WAS THE ROCK IN MY LIFE. HIS HEART WAS THE BIGGEST BECAUSE HE KNEW THE LORD. NO MAN ON THIS EARTH CAN TOP MY DADDY. MY HEART IS SADDEN, WON'T BE ABLE TO HEAR HIS VOICE ANY MORE...HOWEVER COMFORTING TO KNOW HE'S NO LONGER IN CHRONIC PAIN FROM GOUT IN WHICH HE HAS SUFFERED FOR SEVERAL YEARS. AND TO KNOW HE IS WITH THE LORD. ❤
SHARON PRICE-GREEN
Father
