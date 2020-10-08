1/
Leonard James Rhock Sr.
Leonard J.
Rhock, Sr., 76
SALISBURY - Leonard James Rhock Sr. died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the only son of the late Thelma and Wilton Rhock.
He was a former member of the Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center and attended New Bethel United Methodist Church in Berlin. He worked at Campbell Soup for several years, then moved to New York. After returning to the Eastern Shore, he worked at Assateague Park Service until his health failed. He also worked at Croppers Racetrack Auto.
He is survived by a daughter, Taneka Brittingham; two sons, Marvell Rhock and Kevin Kelly; an adopted daughter, Alisa Purnell; four sisters, Diann Cherry, Glorita Bailey, Bernetta Conway and Zelda Rhock; several stepchildren; a special niece, Sharon Harmon Doone; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Leonard Rhock Jr.
A funeral was held Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne. Interment followed at Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center Cemetery in Princess Anne. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Metropolitan United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
1 entry
October 3, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Margaret Bennett
