MADISON - Leroy W. Willey passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was born in Dorchester County on March 24, 1952 and was a son of the late Carl and Ida Insley Willey.
Mr. Willey attended schools in Cambridge. On Dec. 4, 1977, he married the former Linda Mills. Mr. Willey had worked with Bill Fleishman at Cambridge Tire Center for 15 years and for Maryland Wire Belts for 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing and loved animals. Mr. Willey was a member of Madison United Methodist Church and Madison Fire Company.
Thanks to the staff at Mallard Bay Care Center for their kindness and love they showed to Leroy for the time he was there.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Willey of Madison; two brothers, Carl Willey, Jr. and wife Barbara of Toddville and David Willey and wife June of Cambridge; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his bulldog, Bully. Besides his parents, Mr. Willey was preceded in death by a brother in law, Harvey Mills.
Pallbearers were Sammy Horseman, Danny Mills, Patty Lake, Ken Bright, Barry Wingate and Kevin Mills.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Rev. Robert G. Kirkley officiated. Interment followed at Old Trinity Churchyard. Family received friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 4, 2019