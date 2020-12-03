Leslie Collins Brett, 74

SALISBURY - Leslie Collins Brett died Friday, Nov 20, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, in the company of family. Born in Mount Airy, N.C., she was daughter of the late Lester and Rosalie Collins.

She was an elementary school teacher at Snow Hill Elementary, Worcester Country School and Buckingham Elementary School in Berlin. She was an accomplished watercolor artist.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John E. Brett Jr. of Salisbury; two daughters, Lisa C. Lee of Greenbackville and Laurie M. Tomaselli of Barrington, N.H.; a sister, Dara Parsons; and a brother, Lester Collins Jr., both of Mounty Airy, N.C.; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Collins.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service in Berlin.







