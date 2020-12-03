Leslie Brett was one of the teachers I most enjoyed working with at Buckingham Elementary School. She was calm and respectful of all the students, reflecting her years of experience and accumulated wisdom. In retirement I was delighted to have her as a close neighbor. She was a lovely , kind person with a twinkle and good sense of humor. She shared her watercolor painting and sewing talents, inspiring others. She was gracious. I will miss her.
My condolences to John, Lisa, Laurie, and all family members.
