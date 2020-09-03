1/
Leslie H. Heineken
Leslie H. Heineken, 81
SALISBURY - Leslie "Les" Herman Heineken died at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Born in Salisbury, he graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the 101st Airborne Unit. He enjoyed a career at Salisbury Steel Products, eventually becoming a Vice President of their Door & Hardware Division. In 1991, he relocated to North Carolina, where he was named the manager of Pleasants Hardware's Charlotte location. He finished out his career with Mr. Doorman, before returning to his beloved Eastern Shore in 1999. He was a three-sport coach with the Salvation Army. He remained an active member and Deacon of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, where he taught Sunday School and Bible Study for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Boole Heineken; his daughter, Robin Culver; his son, Jeff Heineken; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Allen Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Baptist Church
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Allen Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

August 27, 2020
I’ll always remember the time we got to spend together, thank you for all the wonderful memories you left me , you were always there for me and we enjoyed each other’s company. Always!! I am always going to miss you big brother!! Love , your little sister
Charlotte Heineken
Sister
August 26, 2020
Les, I wish we could have one more day together so I could tell you how much I loved our times together and our talks on the phone, I was just really getting to know my big brother. You left me with wonderful memories and I thank you for that. I will always love you and carry your memory close in my heart.
Charlotte
Sister
August 26, 2020
Leslie, Thanks for all the wonderful memories you left us with. The Reunion Committee hasn't been the same without you. Will miss you at our reunions Gone but not forgotten.
Sandy you are in our thoughts and prayers
Major & Doris Marshall Bailey
Major & Doris Marshall Bailey
Classmate
