Leslie H. Heineken, 81

SALISBURY - Leslie "Les" Herman Heineken died at home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Born in Salisbury, he graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the 101st Airborne Unit. He enjoyed a career at Salisbury Steel Products, eventually becoming a Vice President of their Door & Hardware Division. In 1991, he relocated to North Carolina, where he was named the manager of Pleasants Hardware's Charlotte location. He finished out his career with Mr. Doorman, before returning to his beloved Eastern Shore in 1999. He was a three-sport coach with the Salvation Army. He remained an active member and Deacon of Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, where he taught Sunday School and Bible Study for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Boole Heineken; his daughter, Robin Culver; his son, Jeff Heineken; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Allen Memorial Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store