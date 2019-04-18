DELMAR - Lester Sebastian Purnell Sr. died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home in Delmar. His mother is Ruth Gale Carey and his father was the late Roland Lester Purnell.

He graduated from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury in 1975. He was a member at Coolsprings United Methodist Church in Girdletree and later Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Fruitland. He was a gifted pianist and founding member of the New Generation gospel choir. He served in the Maryland National Guard and worked at Dresser-Wayne, the Maryland State Police and Maryland Department of Social Services.

He is survived by two children, Lester Purnell Jr. of Laurel, Md., and Kendrick Purnell of Los Angeles; one grandchild; four sisters, Selina Dickerson of Owings Mills, Md., Carol Hyman-Wilson of West Virginia, Brenda Moore of Bowie, Md., and Connie Harmon of Salisbury; three brothers, Oscar Purnell of Perry Hall, Md., Carlton Mills of Wilmington and Lawrence Purnell of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Orlando Purnell and Roland Reginald Purnell.

A funeral service was held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mount Calvary United Methodist Church in Fruitland. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.



