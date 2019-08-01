SALISBURY - Levin Franklin Cooper died Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Levin Taylor Cooper and Ellen Payne Cooper.

He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1958 and from Cornell University in 1963. He worked for a number of years at The Daily Times as a reporter. He had a lifelong love of art and amassed an impressive collection of paintings and prints.

He is survived by his brother, Clifford Cooper; a sister, Mary Ellen Shupe; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Florence-Byrd Allen Cooper.

Private interment services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



