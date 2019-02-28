FRUITLAND - Lewis Thornton Arendall died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. The son of the late Albert Thornton Arendall and Virginia Epps Arendall of Halifax, Va., his friends called him "Louie."
He was a faithful Washington Redskins fan.
He is survived by his two sons, Lewis Thornton Arendall Jr. of Goodyear, Ariz., Phillip Cullen Arendall of Atglen, Pa.; a brother, Glenn Arendall of Salisbury; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019