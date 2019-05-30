SALISBURY - Lillian M. Quillen died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Cooke Baker.

She enjoyed cooking and was known for several of her famous dishes, including her famous "Lillian Quillen's Fried Chicken." She was a member of Riverside Methodist Church.

She is survived by five daughters, Brenda Q. Tyler of Eden, Rose M. Cartwright of Salisbury, Rita L. Mihalik of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Ruth A. Grasso of Salisbury and Janice Sprague of Salisbury; five grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; a brother, James Baker of Dover; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Franklin Quillen; a grandson; four brothers, George Franklin Baker, Blide Baker, Fountain H. Baker and Idore Baker; and five sisters, Bertha M. Gordy, Gladys A. Hicks, Mabel B. Hall, Cassie Feeney and Rose Baker.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



